With this Hydro Bubbler for Cartridges you’re able to enjoy 510 thread cartridges that are filled with Delta 8 THC, Delta 10 THC, HHC, or any other type of distillate. This device requires minor assembling, and comes with a voltage adjustment function, along with indicator lights. Also, this Hydro Bubbler allows you to take bigger hits with less work. You’ll love how convenient this device makes using your cartridges