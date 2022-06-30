Turn down the lights and enjoy the strongest, best-tasting gummies we’ve ever created! Packed with 2500mg in every jar and 20 pieces total, these are a no-brainer for gummy fans! You’ll be amazed at the taste & potency of these completely upgraded gummies! 😍



These Purple Berry Live Resin Gummies feature 125mg per gummy and 20 gummy pieces per jar for a total of 2,500mg. These gummies also feature a proprietary blend of cannabinoids including Delta 9 THC, THCh, THCjd, THCP, and Live Resin Delta 8 THC.



We take the sweet, tart flavor of the grape, mix it with the juicy sweetness of blueberries, and infuse it into our Purple Berry gummies. These infused edibles provide an experience like none other! Get ready for the incredible flavor from these gummies and take your taste buds on a sweet journey with a satisfying surprise at the end!