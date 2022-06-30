About this product
These Root Beer Float Live Resin Gummies feature 125mg per gummy and 20 gummy pieces per jar for a total of 2,500mg. These gummies also feature a proprietary blend of cannabinoids including Delta 9 THC, THCh, THCjd, THCP, and Live Resin Delta 8 THC.
Get ready for a palate-pleasing taste of a Root Beer Float infused into our delicious 2,500mg gummies! With these gummies, you can expect to get the sweet foamy flavor of a creamy vanilla Root Beer Float along with a psychoactive experience like none other!