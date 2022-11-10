About this product
Step into a world of flavor with these Sour Apple Gummies. These gummies tingle your taste buds with their sweet apple flavor and are accompanied by a smack of sourness. You’ll fall in love with this great-tasting yet potent gummies!
These Sour Apple Live Resin Gummies feature 125mg per gummy and 10 gummy pieces per pack for a total of 1,250mg. These gummies also feature a proprietary blend of cannabinoids including Delta 9 THC, THCh, THCjd, THCP, and Live Resin Delta 8 THC.
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.