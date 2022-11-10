Step into a world of flavor with these Sour Apple Gummies. These gummies tingle your taste buds with their sweet apple flavor and are accompanied by a smack of sourness. You’ll fall in love with this great-tasting yet potent gummies!



These Sour Apple Live Resin Gummies feature 125mg per gummy and 10 gummy pieces per pack for a total of 1,250mg. These gummies also feature a proprietary blend of cannabinoids including Delta 9 THC, THCh, THCjd, THCP, and Live Resin Delta 8 THC.