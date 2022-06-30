Turn down the lights and enjoy the strongest, best-tasting gummies we’ve ever created! Packed with 2500mg in every jar and 20 pieces total, these are a no-brainer for gummy fans! You’ll be amazed at the taste & potency of these completely upgraded gummies! 😍



These Sour Peach Live Resin Gummies feature 125mg per gummy and 20 gummy pieces per jar for a total of 2,500mg. These gummies also feature a proprietary blend of cannabinoids including Delta 9 THC, THCh, THCjd, THCP, and Live Resin Delta 8 THC.



If you love the delicate, melting flavor of a sweet peach on a warm summer day then you’ll love our Sour Peach gummies! We combined a unique blend of cannabinoids + tangy sour flavors + sweet, lush peach. This mouthwatering experience is sure to kick your senses into that zone between satisfied and elevated!