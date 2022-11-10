About this product
Take an out-of-this-world journey with Space Candy. This Hybrid strain has a sweet flavor of candied apples and tart cherries. Be prepared to lift off with this hyper-balanced experience in both the mind and body.
This Space Candy Cartridge features a 2-gram cart infused with premium Live Resin along with a blend of HXC and HXC-P.
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.