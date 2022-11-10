About this product
One puff of Space Candy might be enough to send you into hyperdrive. This out of this world Hybrid strain includes notes of candied apples, sweet cherry, and subtle notes of a Hemp flavor.
This Space Candy Hemp flower comes in a 1/8th jar and infused with HXY11-THC, Delta-8 THC, and Delta 8 THC.
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.