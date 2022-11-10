The Strawberry Lemonade is an intense Sativa dominant strain that stays true to form. It has tangy aromas that taste, as the name suggests. If you’re a fan of sweet strains that are more uplifting, you’ll love this Hemp flower.



This Strawberry Lemonade Hemp flower comes in a 1/8th jar and infused with HXY11-THC, Delta-8 THC, and Delta 8 THC.