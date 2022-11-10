About this product
The Strawberry Lemonade is an intense Sativa dominant strain that stays true to form. It has tangy aromas that taste, as the name suggests. If you’re a fan of sweet strains that are more uplifting, you’ll love this Hemp flower.
This Strawberry Lemonade Hemp flower comes in a 1/8th jar and infused with HXY11-THC, Delta-8 THC, and Delta 8 THC.
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.