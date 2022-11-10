About this product
A late evening drive along the coast wouldn’t be complete without some Sunset Sherbet. The Hybrid strain is well balanced like a sunset along the ocean waves. You’ll love the sweet berry flavors and the other tropical aromas.
This Sunset Sherbet Cartridge features a 2-gram cart infused with premium Live Resin along with a blend of HXC and HXC-P.
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.