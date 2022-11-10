The name Super Boof of this strain wants you to underestimate its potential. However, when you hit this cart, the gotcha moment will have you calling it everything except boof. You can expect sharp notes of cherry and citrus with Hemp undertones.



Our Super Boof Honeyroot Extrax Cartridge is a 2 gram Sativa strain that is a blend of Live Resin HHC + HHC-O + HHC-P.