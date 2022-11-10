Do you like to trip out? Then this Trippy Hippie cookie is perfect for you! Celebrate good vibes, peace, and love with this one-of-a-kind trippy cookie. The oats, cranberries, white chocolate chips, and sweet coconut flakes scream bliss after each bite you take.



The Zombi Extrax collection features a unique Blackout Blend of Live Resin, Delta 9, Delta 10, THCP, THC-B, THC-X, and PHC. Also, there is 1 cookie per pack and we recommend eating 1/4 of the cookie at a time for best results.