Tropical Zkittlez HXC + HXC-P Cartridge 2 Gram Tropical Zkittlez HXC + HXC-P Cartridge 2 Grams
by Delta Extrax
About this product
Explore exotic tropical flavors with our Tropical Zkittlez. You’ll find this exotic taste hard to put down which includes notes of grape, berries, grapefruit, and other sweet aromas. The Indica in this strain really comes in clutch when you’re ready to call it a day.
This Tropical Zkittlez Cartridge features a 2-gram cart infused with premium Live Resin along with a blend of HXC and HXC-P.
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.