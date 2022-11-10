Explore exotic tropical flavors with our Tropical Zkittlez. You’ll find this exotic taste hard to put down which includes notes of grape, berries, grapefruit, and other sweet aromas. The Indica in this strain really comes in clutch when you’re ready to call it a day.



This Tropical Zkittlez Cartridge features a 2-gram cart infused with premium Live Resin along with a blend of HXC and HXC-P.