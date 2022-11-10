The Watermelon Lemonade Gummies have to be one of the most refreshing and satisfying gummies that we’ve ever released. These invigorating flavors really compliment each other; we take mouthwatering watermelon flavors and combine it with refreshing lemonade to bring you a unique twist.



These Watermelon Lemonade Live Resin Gummies feature 125mg per gummy and 10 gummy pieces per pack for a total of 1,250mg. These gummies also feature a proprietary blend of cannabinoids including Delta 9 THC, THCh, THCjd, THCP, and Live Resin Delta 8 THC.