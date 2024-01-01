CBD Tincture Broad Spectrum Natural 3000mg

by Delta Life Hemp
THC —CBD —

About this product

Savor all the natural benefits of hemp with our Broad Spectrum Tinctures! Unlike CBD Isolate, Broad Spectrum products contain all other cannabinoids found in the hemp plant, with the exception of THC. This includes CBD, CBC, and CBN, to name a few. Broad Spectrum products are popular as they have the potential to cover more ground, providing users with a variety of potentially beneficial cannabinoids without consuming THC.

About this brand

Delta Life Hemp
We are a Northwest Florida based Premium Hemp Derived Products company. If you care about quality, price, and customer service, search no more.
