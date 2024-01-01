CBD Vape Cartridge Northern Lights 1 Gram Indica

by Delta Life Hemp
THC —CBD —

About this product

Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

This product is designed to be used with a 510 battery. It will not function without a battery.

About this brand

Delta Life Hemp
We are a Northwest Florida based Premium Hemp Derived Products company. If you care about quality, price, and customer service, search no more.
