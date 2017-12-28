About this product
Born from the harmonious mix of OG and Banana Kush, Banana OG earns its name from distinct flavor notes of ripe bananas. Its long-lasting effects creep in with a euphoric and calming demeanor — it’s no wonder we’re going bananas over Banana OG.
- Vape Cartridge Capacity: 1 gram (1000mg)
- Cartridge Life Span: 350-400 draws
- Medical grade glass tank and stainless steel post
- Contains cannabis-derived and natural terpenes
- Universal cartridge size compatible with all 510 thread batteries
*Our cartridges contain zero traces MCT oil, VG, PG, Vitamin E, or any other cutting agents*
Delta-8 THC is known for its potential calming and euphoric effects that may result in a relaxed state of mind. If new to THC, we recommend starting with a 3 second inhale and waiting 20 minutes before taking more to establish tolerance.
Must be 21 years or older to purchase this product.
About this strain
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
Banana OG effects
Reported by real people like you
404 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Delta Munchies
Delta Munchies specializes in delta 8 and HHC products. Including vapes, gummies, prerolls, and tinctures all made with potent delta-8 oil that is complemented with natural and cannabis-derived terpenes.
Delta Munchies is a cumulative number of award-winning brands that have been cultivating cannabis for over 15 years. With the industry’s increase in popularity, legality, and technology, we have been able to pivot into concentrates and luckily fell into the extraordinary world of delta-8. Based out of Los Angeles, CA, our free-thinking vision has long been to merge the rebellious, uplifted, and free-spirited nature of cannabis culture into a fun, accessible, and friendly approach for all audiences. Delta Munchies was created to see this vision come to fruition, with zero compromises in quality, integrity, and creativity.
As a brand, Delta Munchies seeks to educate and inform consumers about the quality and safety protocols that are met along with proper practices that sometimes aren’t apparent in the industry. Our delta-8 is made here at home and is derived from 100% American hemp. By using third-party full panel DEA-certified lab tests, we ensure our audience enjoys the cleanest and most potent delta-8 on the market. We do this modestly and respectfully but with a firm belief that quality and safety are the most critical responsibilities for a healthy brand. Putting these values into play pushes us to achieve our best. We invite you to join us to experience the wonderful world of delta-8 and see all the benefits it can bring to you.
