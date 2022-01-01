About this product
Our 60 pack contains 20 of each Apple, Peach, and watermelon flavors. Each Gummy contains 25mg of Full Spectrum Detla-8 for a total of 1500mg in a bottle. Delta Remedys Products are thoroughly tested and accurately labeled. We also provide a detailed lab report of third-party testing on our product. This means that you can consume our gummies worry-free, with the peace of mind that the product you are using has been thoroughly tested for quality and safety.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Delta Remedys
Delta Remedys is an American company dedicated to the production and distribution of only the highest quality Delta-8 THC edibles. Unlike other edibles made only with cannabidiol or CBD, edibles made with Delta-8 are shown more and more to provide numerous mental and physical health benefits. Delta Remedys believes in the power of cannabinoids including Delta-9, Delta-8, CBD, and the hundreds of others that make up today’s growing edibles market. We’ve chosen to focus on Delta-8 because of the potential it holds as an alternative therapy treatment for a number of ailments, as well as its positive effects on mental clarity and focus.