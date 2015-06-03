About this product
Purple Urkle is perhaps one of the most famous Indica strains around. However it's origins are still mostly a mystery. This Indica dominant strain has a sweet and skunky smell generally containing the aromas of tropical fruit, grapes, fruity pebbles and skunk. Effects are deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain. THC 67.29%
Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.
Purple Urkle effects
916 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
63% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
41% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Denver Dab Co.
PROVIDING THE MOST PURE, HIGHEST QUALITY CONCENTRATES THROUGH SUPERIOR PROCESSING AND TESTING STANDARDS. ALL WHILE EMPOWERING CONSUMERS WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SIGNIFICANT MEDICINAL BENEFITS OF CANNABIS EXTRACTS.