Infused Aloe Jelly puts a spin on classic, widely known natural remedy. Numerous studies have provided evidence that aloe can heal the minor burns and scrapes that a harsh world can inflict on sensitive skin. You’re sure to benefit from the way aloe vera compliments the healing benefits of CBD. Promoting a natural glow, delicate skin is helped to heal, restore and strengthen. Our Aloe Jelly is produced with sustainable, organically cultivated and processed Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Sourced only from farms with the highest quality standards as Desert AZEE and formulated with Organic Aloe Leaf. Our Jelly undergoes testing to ensure the accuracy of CBD potency and less than 0.3% THC.



-Aloe Vera: known by the ancient Egyptians as the “Plant of Immortality” and used to soothe irritated skin and help with the signs of aging. Aloe Jelly assists in retaining moisture to give skin back it’s radiance. Reduces the visible wrinkles and fine lines. Preventing premature signs of aging by improving elasticity of skin and repairing skin cells.



-Comprised of high amounts of vitamins, enzymes and fatty acids, Aloe Vera is rich in antioxidants linked to anti-inflammatory properties, increasing its ability to treat minor burns, sunburns and reduce the visibility of scarring.



-Full Spectrum means the oil is less processed. Therefore maintaining a diversity of beneficial cannabinoids including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC with <0.3% THCA and THC combined; flavonoids, terpenes, essential vitamins and minerals, fatty acids and proteins that can be found in the natural hemp plant.



-Trust in an organization that practices and implements GMP processing standards.

(Net Weight = 224g)



Ingredients: Organic Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Leaf) Juice, Hydroxyethyl Cellulose, Phenoxyethanol, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, CBD Rich Hemp Extract.