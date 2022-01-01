Full Spectrum Capsules provide you with an easily accessible way to ingest your tailored dose of cannabinoids. Our Gelcaps are produced with sustainable, organically cultivated and processed Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Sourced only from farms with the highest quality standards as Desert Azee. Formulated with 100% Pure Non-GMO MCT oil isolated and extracted from coconut oil. Our capsules undergo testing to ensure the accuracy of CBD potency and less than 0.3% THC. Each capsule contains 25mg of full spectrum hemp extract, allowing an individual to safely monitor and administer their optimal dosage.



-Flexible shapes mean softgels are easier to swallow. This type of pill is quickly dissolved in the stomach, leading to rapid absorption of medicine in the body. As a result, customers report reduced stomach discomfort when digesting softgels.



-Full Spectrum means the oil is less processed. Therefore maintaining a diversity of beneficial cannabinoids including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC with <0.3% THCA and THC combined; flavonoids, terpenes, essential vitamins and minerals, fatty acids and proteins that can be found in the natural hemp plant.



-Potential health benefits of MCT Oil: Better brain and memory function. Energy boost and increased endurance. Weight loss and improved weight management. Lowered cholesterol and lowered blood sugar levels.



Trust in an organization that practices and implements GMP processing standards.



Ingredients: 100% Pure Non-GMO Medium Chain Triglyceride Coconut Oil, Vegetable Glycerin, Tapioca Starch, CBD Rich Hemp Extract.