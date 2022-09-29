About this product
COFFEE LOVERS REJOICE!
The NEW Dark Chocolate Espresso Barracuda Bar from Detroit Edibles is a decadent addition to our line up of THC infused chocolate. Smooth dark chocolate produced from 65% Belgian Chocolate, combined with rich espresso flavors, and the purest distillate from our very own Michigan-made Cannalicious Labs, our espresso dark bar is sure to be your new preferred mocha treat.
Detroit Edibles
Here at Detroit Edibles, we ensure care and quality is baked into every one of our products. In order to provide the highest quality edibles, we start with the highest quality cannabis products from our very own Cannalicous Labs. Our main priority is providing superior and consistent products, as well as continuously evolving within the cannabis industry. With that philosophy, we find it to be our responsibility to use the finest, most ethical, and Eco-friendly products possible. We take pride in knowing our edibles are dosed safely and accurately, and that love is baked into each batch.
State License(s)
AU-P-000114
PR-000057