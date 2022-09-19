About this product
Detroit Edible Company has taken their already deliciously smooth Dark Chocolate to a whole new level by adding fresh mint making it our coolest bar yet! We combine this decadent chocolate with the purest Distillate from our very own Michigan-made Cannalicious Labs. Our Mint Barracuda Bars come with 20 homogenized rectangles for the ability to take 10mg (5mg if broken in half) at a time. INGREDIENTS: Sugar, chocolate liquor processed with alkali, cocoa butter, milk fat, lecithin, vanillin, natural flavors, cannabis extract. Contains milk and soy.
Here at Detroit Edibles, we ensure care and quality is baked into every one of our products. In order to provide the highest quality edibles, we start with the highest quality cannabis products from our very own Cannalicous Labs. Our main priority is providing superior and consistent products, as well as continuously evolving within the cannabis industry. With that philosophy, we find it to be our responsibility to use the finest, most ethical, and Eco-friendly products possible. We take pride in knowing our edibles are dosed safely and accurately, and that love is baked into each batch.
AU-P-000114
PR-000057