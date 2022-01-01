About this product
Crafted from the highest quality ingredients comes our Milk Chocolate Barracuda bar. Our chocolate is made with 65% Belgian Chocolate melted down for the smoothest consumption experience to date! And now utilizing nano-emulsion technology, Barracuda consumers will feel the psychoactive effects in as little as 15 minutes!
Available in Michigan
Here at Detroit Edibles, we ensure care and quality is baked into every one of our products. In order to provide the highest quality edibles, we start with the highest quality cannabis products from our very own Cannalicous Labs. Our main priority is providing superior and consistent products, as well as continuously evolving within the cannabis industry. With that philosophy, we find it to be our responsibility to use the finest, most ethical, and Eco-friendly products possible. We take pride in knowing our edibles are dosed safely and accurately, and that love is baked into each batch.