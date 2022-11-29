About this product
Who doesn’t love peanut butter, well we made it even more lovable by infusing our own Cannalicious Labs distillate. Detroit Edibles has partnered with a local Michigan company known as Naturally Nutty for the smoothest peanut butter with the most natural ingredients possible making our 100mg Peanut butter. Detroit Fudge peanut butter is the perfect product for those who don’t want to just consume their edible but truly enjoy it. If you like to cook or bake this product is perfect for you! INGREDIENTS: Peanuts, cannabis extract, sunflower lecithin, salt. Contains Peanuts.
Here at Detroit Edibles, we ensure care and quality is baked into every one of our products. In order to provide the highest quality edibles, we start with the highest quality cannabis products from our very own Cannalicous Labs. Our main priority is providing superior and consistent products, as well as continuously evolving within the cannabis industry. With that philosophy, we find it to be our responsibility to use the finest, most ethical, and Eco-friendly products possible. We take pride in knowing our edibles are dosed safely and accurately, and that love is baked into each batch.
AU-P-000114
PR-000057