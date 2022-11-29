About this product
If you love our fudge, we have a surprise for you! We have crafted the perfect Christmas time Peppermint Fudge, forget peppermint candy canes and go straight for a delicious piece of our peppermint fudge. INGREDIENTS: Sugar, water, hydrogenated palm kernel oil with soy lecithin, corn syrup solids, chocolate liquor, candy cane (sugar, corn syrup, oil of peppermint, red 40), cocoa, dry cream (cream, nonfat dry milk, sodium caseinate), sorbitol, salt, natural& artificial flavor, caramel color, potassium sorbate (preservative), cocoa butter, red 40, yellow 6, soy lecithin (an emulsifier), natural vanilla, cannabis extract, peppermint oil, red food coloring. Contains soy and milk.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Detroit Edibles
Here at Detroit Edibles, we ensure care and quality is baked into every one of our products. In order to provide the highest quality edibles, we start with the highest quality cannabis products from our very own Cannalicous Labs. Our main priority is providing superior and consistent products, as well as continuously evolving within the cannabis industry. With that philosophy, we find it to be our responsibility to use the finest, most ethical, and Eco-friendly products possible. We take pride in knowing our edibles are dosed safely and accurately, and that love is baked into each batch.
State License(s)
AU-P-000114
PR-000057