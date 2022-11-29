About this product
Your nights just got a lot more relaxing with Detroit Edibles Guppy Gummies. Try our delicious Strawberry Guppy Gummies infused with the Purest THC and CBN Distillate to help you prepare for a restful night’s sleep. Each serving contains 10mg of THC to 2mg of CBN using proprietary dosing technology. INGREDIENTS: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Sorbitol, Strawberry (propylene glycol, alcohol, triacetin, natural and artificial flavoring) Cannabis Extract, FD&C red 40, FD&C blue 1.
About this brand
Detroit Edibles
Here at Detroit Edibles, we ensure care and quality is baked into every one of our products. In order to provide the highest quality edibles, we start with the highest quality cannabis products from our very own Cannalicous Labs. Our main priority is providing superior and consistent products, as well as continuously evolving within the cannabis industry. With that philosophy, we find it to be our responsibility to use the finest, most ethical, and Eco-friendly products possible. We take pride in knowing our edibles are dosed safely and accurately, and that love is baked into each batch.
State License(s)
AU-P-000114
PR-000057