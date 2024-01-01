Discreet. Convenient. Delicious. The formula to a better vape is simple. Extracted from flower that is immediately frozen at harvest, Dewey live resin captures the true authenticity of each unique cannabis cultivar. Packed with native terpenes and loaded into a 1g ceramic cartridge -free of plastics and metals- these additive-free live resin carts are sure to leave you stoned, happy, and mumbling to yourself “f*ck, that was tasty”



About Dewey's Island Cookies strain:

This is not your standard Chocolate Chip… With fiery red hairs bursting from every crevasse of the bud to the funky garlic aroma of this unique cultivar, Island Cookies provides everything you’ve come to expect from Dewey: a unique terpene profile, eye popping bag appeal, and flower so dense you’d think you’re holding gold. So pack your bowls for an island vacation and don’t worry about forgetting anything, it’s gonna be a chill trip.



Effects Map: Indica Dominant

Powerful, Euphoric, Serene



Flavor & Aroma: Skunk Garlic, Floral



THC Range: 15-20%



Terpenes: 𝛿-Limonene, 𝛽-Caryophyllene, Linalool



Total Terpenes of Flower: 2.50%



Miami Haze x Tropic Cookies



See More at https://deweycannabis.com/

