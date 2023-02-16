Discreet. Convenient. Delicious. The formula to a better vape is simple. Extracted from flower that is immediately frozen at harvest, Dewey live resin captures the true authenticity of each unique cannabis cultivar. Packed with native terpenes and loaded into a 1g ceramic cartridge -free of plastics and metals- these additive-free live resin carts are sure to leave you stoned, happy, and mumbling to yourself “f*ck, that was tasty”



About Dewey's Space Fuel Strain -

Buckle up fellow HASH-tronauts, because this new Sativa from Dewey is going to send you to Space. Bred from Purple Diesel and Tropic Island, Space Fuel delivers a balanced flavor profile of both gas and citrus with a high that is described as immediate and engaging. With trichomes that sparkle like stars, on leaf that is as dark as the night sky, it’s not hard to figure out how this strain got its name. Grab a jar and blast off on your next weekend adventure.



Effects Map: Sativa Dominant

Immediate, Euphoric, Engaging



Flavor & Aroma: Citrus, Gas, Berry

THC Range: 19-25%



Terpenes: Limonene, Aromadendrene, Myrcene, Limonene, 𝛼-Pinene, 𝛽-Pinene, 𝛽-Ocimene, Caryophyllene, 𝛼-Terpineol, Linalool



Total Terpenes of Flower: 1.18%



Genetics: Purple Diesel x Tropic Island



See More at https://deweycannabis.com/



Show more