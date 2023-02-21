About Dewey's TREE TOPS -



The tops. The creme de la Dewey. These premium buds are the best representation of our in-house cultivars. Packed with terpenes, wrapped in frosty trichomes, and hand trimmed to perfection. Their position at the top of the canopy during the cultivation process allows these buds to maximize the photosynthetic process [light + carbon-dioxide = sugars | more sugars = bigger buds] en route to becoming the most remarkable, aromatic, and beautiful flowers in the greenhouse. Available in 3.5g units.



About Dewey's Space Fuel Strain -

Buckle up fellow HASH-tronauts, because this new Sativa from Dewey is going to send you to Space. Bred from Purple Diesel and Tropic Island, Space Fuel delivers a balanced flavor profile of both gas and citrus with a high that is described as immediate and engaging. With trichomes that sparkle like stars, on leaf that is as dark as the night sky, it’s not hard to figure out how this strain got its name. Grab a jar and blast off on your next weekend adventure.



Effects Map: Sativa Dominant

Immediate, Euphoric, Engaging



Flavor & Aroma: Citrus, Gas, Berry

THC Range: 19-25%



Terpenes: Limonene, Aromadendrene, Myrcene, Limonene, 𝛼-Pinene, 𝛽-Pinene, 𝛽-Ocimene, Caryophyllene, 𝛼-Terpineol, Linalool



Total Terpenes of Flower: 1.18%



Genetics: Purple Diesel x Tropic Island



