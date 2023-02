Hand crafted. Hash Infused. Match Sticks are made from a potent 70/30 blend of ground flower and handmade live bubble hash. These infused pre-rolls provide an ideal mix of premium quality and heavy hitting effects. Forgot your lighter? No stress. Every 2 pack of Matchsticks comes with a set of matches and a striker pad on the bottom of the packaging so you can spark up the fun whenever the mood strikes.



About Dewey's Space Fuel Strain -

Buckle up fellow HASH-tronauts, because this new Sativa from Dewey is going to send you to Space. Bred from Purple Diesel and Tropic Island, Space Fuel delivers a balanced flavor profile of both gas and citrus with a high that is described as immediate and engaging. With trichomes that sparkle like stars, on leaf that is as dark as the night sky, it’s not hard to figure out how this strain got its name. Grab a jar and blast off on your next weekend adventure.

