About MatchSticks 6-Pack:

(6) 0.5g Hash infused joints made with full flower and live bubble hash and housed in our custom, crush-resistant joint packs. Boasting a 70/30 flower to hash ratio, most cultivars are testing between 30-40% THC. Forgot your lighter? No sweat. Each 6 pack comes with a custom Dewey Matchbook inside for a truly lit experience!



About Dewey's Honeycomb strain:

GG4 has been a popular strain for breeding as it typically delivers a cross that shares its high THC content and signature glue aroma. When we bred it with Dosido to create our Honeycomb, it was no surprise to find it being one of our highest testing strains for THC. The combination of the two created a sweet, gluey aroma that is very reminiscent of fresh honey oozing from the hive. Swing into your nearest retailer and see what all the buzz is about.

