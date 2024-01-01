Get set for a blast from the past with Candy Fumez from Colorado Harvest Company. This batch of gummies is like stepping into a time machine, whisking you back to the days when opening a tin of your favorite candies was the highlight of your day. Infused with a terpene percentage of 2.50%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, and boasting a THC content of 75.27% and a CBG content of 2.08%, these gummies promise a powerful, uplifting high. Just like the Razzles of yesteryear, this batch is engineered to entice with its delectable aroma. So take a leap back in time with Candy Fumez and let the delicious memories come flooding back!

