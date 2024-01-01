Candy Fumez [Batch #1932] Lux Cherry & Tangerine Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
Get set for a blast from the past with Candy Fumez from Colorado Harvest Company. This batch of gummies is like stepping into a time machine, whisking you back to the days when opening a tin of your favorite candies was the highlight of your day. Infused with a terpene percentage of 2.50%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, and boasting a THC content of 75.27% and a CBG content of 2.08%, these gummies promise a powerful, uplifting high. Just like the Razzles of yesteryear, this batch is engineered to entice with its delectable aroma. So take a leap back in time with Candy Fumez and let the delicious memories come flooding back!

Oooh, wee—watch out for this Bloom Seed Co-bred sweet, pungent hybrid uniting the tropical Z strain with the fuel and creamy berry of Sherbanger. A Candy Fumez from California growers Greendawg won ‘Best of the Rest’ at the Transbay Challenge V statewide Finals in LA in October 2023. But honestly, it could have won the entire event. Bloom Seed Co worked with Boston Roots to improve the Z genetics with Sherbanger’s banging shape, size, density, and bling. Watch out for it in flower, and even more pungent extract.

About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
