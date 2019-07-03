ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 509 reviews

Zkittlez

aka Skittles, Skittlz

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Hoppy
Floral

Calculated from 28 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 509 reviews

Zkittlez
  • Peppery
  • Hoppy
  • Floral

Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored strain bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

Effects

Show all

353 people reported 1829 effects
Relaxed 52%
Happy 33%
Euphoric 30%
Uplifted 25%
Sleepy 21%
Stress 21%
Depression 18%
Anxiety 17%
Pain 16%
Insomnia 11%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 10%
Headache 3%
Dizzy 3%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

509

Lineage

First strain parent
Grapefruit
parent
Second strain parent
Grape Ape
parent
Strain
Zkittlez
First strain child
Huckleberries
child
Second strain child
Zerculese
child

