If you're an alien with an insatiable craving for gummies, then Cap Junky from Host Cannabis is the batch for you. These intergalactic gummies, available in the tantalizing flavors of Bottle Rocket Berry and Fruit Punch, are a sweet escape from reality. Made from a blend of Alien Cookies and Kush Mints #11, this batch is a celestial fusion that will send your brain and body into orbit. With a terpene percentage of 5.13%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies are a flavor explosion that's out of this world. The THC content of 74.37% and CBG content of 2.52% ensure a high that's as powerful as a supernova. So grab your tin of Cap Junky gummies and prepare for a journey through the cosmos.

