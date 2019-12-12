- Citrus
- Pine
- Peppery
Bred by Capulator, Miracle Alien Cookies (better known as MAC) crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a dank, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
188
Find MAC nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry MAC nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Products with MAC
Hang tight. We're looking for MAC nearby.