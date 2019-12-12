ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.8 188 reviews

Citrus
Pine
Peppery

Bred by Capulator, Miracle Alien Cookies (better known as MAC) crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a dank, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.

 

Happy 57%
Relaxed 55%
Euphoric 46%
Uplifted 42%
Creative 25%
Depression 20%
Pain 20%
Stress 20%
Anxiety 17%
Lack of appetite 11%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 1%
Anxious 0%

