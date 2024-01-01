Dante's Inferno [Batch #1933] Grape Punch & Lux Cherry Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Are you ready for the ultimate trip to Hades? Then welcome to Dante's Inferno, a journey through the nine circles of Hell. But hold on, it's not all gloom and doom; this is a ride you're going to enjoy! This blend, a tantalizing mix of Devil Driver and O*eoz strains, is your ticket for a night of deep relaxation. With a THC content of 76.21% and a CBG level of 2.86%, this batch is perfect for winding down after a long day. So, hop on the couch, and let the terpenes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, which make up 3.09% of the batch, take you on a trip to tranquility. Get ready to dive into the abyss with Dante's Inferno, because who said Hell can't be fun?

About this strain

Dante’s Inferno is a cannabis strain, that combines Oreoz and Devil Driver. Breeders Clearwater Genetics and Tiki Madman teamed up on the strain. Dante's Inferno can smell sweet and creamy, and is known for it's beautiful, blingy look. This indica hybrid has lots of cookies genetics in it for a relaxing effect.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
