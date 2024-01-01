Are you ready for the ultimate trip to Hades? Then welcome to Dante's Inferno, a journey through the nine circles of Hell. But hold on, it's not all gloom and doom; this is a ride you're going to enjoy! This blend, a tantalizing mix of Devil Driver and O*eoz strains, is your ticket for a night of deep relaxation. With a THC content of 76.21% and a CBG level of 2.86%, this batch is perfect for winding down after a long day. So, hop on the couch, and let the terpenes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, which make up 3.09% of the batch, take you on a trip to tranquility. Get ready to dive into the abyss with Dante's Inferno, because who said Hell can't be fun?

Show more