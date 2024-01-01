Slip on your dancing shoes and dive headfirst into Dante's Inferno with these gummies from Bonsai Cultivation. As lively and electric as a disco fever night at HÏ in Ibiza, these gummies will catapult you into a realm of thumping jungle beats and electrifying grooves. Boasting a blend of Or*oz and Devil Driver strains, this batch is a blazing bonfire of taste and potency. The terpene trio of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene adds a zesty, earthy, and citrusy spin to the party. With a THC level of 72.69% and CBG at 2.06%, these gummies are bound to deliver an exuberant and soaring high. So, lace up those boogie shoes and prepare to jive all night with Dante's Inferno gummies.

