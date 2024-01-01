Fasten your seatbelts, folks! Our Florida Kush from Antero Sciences is about to take you on a ride wilder than an alligator wrestling a python in a Walmart parking lot. Crafted from the strains LA Kush Cake and TK Bx1, this batch is as potent as a Florida Man's love for the absurd. Packing a terpene percentage of 3.43% and a whopping 77.55% THC level, it's like a hurricane of relaxation and therapeutic relief in your mouth. So sit back, and let the Florida Kush propel you into the realm of sweet dreams.

Show more