Florida Kush [Batch #1900] Fruit Punch & Tropical Punch Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

Fasten your seatbelts, folks! Our Florida Kush from Antero Sciences is about to take you on a ride wilder than an alligator wrestling a python in a Walmart parking lot. Crafted from the strains LA Kush Cake and TK Bx1, this batch is as potent as a Florida Man's love for the absurd. Packing a terpene percentage of 3.43% and a whopping 77.55% THC level, it's like a hurricane of relaxation and therapeutic relief in your mouth. So sit back, and let the Florida Kush propel you into the realm of sweet dreams.

About this strain

Florida Kush is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, sleepy, and happy. Florida Kush has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Florida Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
