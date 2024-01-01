Looking for a little pick-me-up that’s more effective than a cup of coffee and way more fun? Voda’s Guava batch is like a tropical vacation in a tin — no sunscreen required. With Pineapple Cooler and Sangria flavors, you’ll feel like you’re sipping cocktails on a beach while the world just melts away. Packed with 71.06% THC and a terpene trio of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, it’s like getting your spider-sense tingling in the best way possible. And with 1.33% CBC, you might just find yourself focused. Whether you’re looking to relax or get stuff done, these gummies are like your personal sign for a good time.

