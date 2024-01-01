Guava [Batch #2125] Pineapple Cooler & Sangria Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Looking for a little pick-me-up that’s more effective than a cup of coffee and way more fun? Voda’s Guava batch is like a tropical vacation in a tin — no sunscreen required. With Pineapple Cooler and Sangria flavors, you’ll feel like you’re sipping cocktails on a beach while the world just melts away. Packed with 71.06% THC and a terpene trio of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, it’s like getting your spider-sense tingling in the best way possible. And with 1.33% CBC, you might just find yourself focused. Whether you’re looking to relax or get stuff done, these gummies are like your personal sign for a good time.

About this strain

A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.

 

About this brand

Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
