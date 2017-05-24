Honey Banana [Batch #1920] Honeydew & Mimosa Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Brace yourself for a tropical flavor tsunami with Malek's Honey Banana gummies! These tiny tempests are infused with the perfect blend of Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo strains, resulting in a taste sensation smoother than a dolphin's skin. They're packed with the flavors of Honeydew and Mimosa, giving your body the protective shield it needs against the 9-5 grind. We've also tossed in a terpene trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, to create a whirlpool of spicy, citrusy, and earthy flavors that will have your tastebuds surfing the flavor wave. And with a THC content of 74.46% and a CBG content of 1.85%, they're sure to give you a high as mighty as a Hawaiian volcano. Whether you need a morning eye-opener or a post-work relaxer, Malek's Honey Banana gummies are ready to ride the wave with you.

Honey Bananas from Elemental Seeds is a heavy-handed hybrid strain bred from Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo. This cannabis strain earns its name with a resinous coat as sticky as honey and an unmistakable banana aroma. She tends to provide weighty full-body effects coupled with an invigorating buzz of cerebral euphoria.

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
