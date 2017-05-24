Brace yourself for a tropical flavor tsunami with Malek's Honey Banana gummies! These tiny tempests are infused with the perfect blend of Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo strains, resulting in a taste sensation smoother than a dolphin's skin. They're packed with the flavors of Honeydew and Mimosa, giving your body the protective shield it needs against the 9-5 grind. We've also tossed in a terpene trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, to create a whirlpool of spicy, citrusy, and earthy flavors that will have your tastebuds surfing the flavor wave. And with a THC content of 74.46% and a CBG content of 1.85%, they're sure to give you a high as mighty as a Hawaiian volcano. Whether you need a morning eye-opener or a post-work relaxer, Malek's Honey Banana gummies are ready to ride the wave with you.

