Get ready to buzz with delight as you indulge in the Honey Banana batch from 14er. This batch is a sweet sensation, just like honey, and oh-so-smooth, just like a banana. With a terpene percentage of 4.11%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch is packed with flavor and effects to balance you out. The THC level of 80.08% will have you feeling like you have superpowers, while the CBG level of 2.31% adds an extra punch. These medicated gummies are perfect for those looking for a natural remedy, just like honey for a sore throat, or a boost of energy, just like a banana before a workout. So grab a tin of Honey Banana gummies and experience the sweetness for yourself!

Show more