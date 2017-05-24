Honey Banana [Batch #1961] Starfruit & Tangerine Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Get ready to buzz with delight as you indulge in the Honey Banana batch from 14er. This batch is a sweet sensation, just like honey, and oh-so-smooth, just like a banana. With a terpene percentage of 4.11%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch is packed with flavor and effects to balance you out. The THC level of 80.08% will have you feeling like you have superpowers, while the CBG level of 2.31% adds an extra punch. These medicated gummies are perfect for those looking for a natural remedy, just like honey for a sore throat, or a boost of energy, just like a banana before a workout. So grab a tin of Honey Banana gummies and experience the sweetness for yourself!

About this strain

Honey Bananas from Elemental Seeds is a heavy-handed hybrid strain bred from Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo. This cannabis strain earns its name with a resinous coat as sticky as honey and an unmistakable banana aroma. She tends to provide weighty full-body effects coupled with an invigorating buzz of cerebral euphoria.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
