Get ready to go bananas with Malek's Premium Cannabis liquid gummies simple syrup batch Honey Banana! This batch, created from a mix of the strains Honey Boo Boo and Strawnana, is a real knockout. With a terpene percentage of 3.79, this batch is sure to pack a punch. And let's not forget about the cannabinoids - with THC at 76.92% and CBG at 2.13%, this syrup is not messing around. So whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or add some extra sweetness to your favorite drinks and treats, Malek's Honey Banana is the perfect choice. Go ahead, indulge in the buzz and enjoy the deliciousness of Honey Banana!

