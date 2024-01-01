Melted Strawberries [Batch #1931] Blue Ice & Strawberry Flavors | 100mg

Get ready to sink your teeth into a summer sensation with Soiku Bano's batch of Melted Strawberries gummies. These little bites of heaven are like a symphony of flavors, combining the refreshing taste of Blue Ice with the sweet and tangy essence of Strawberry. Each gummy is a burst of fruity goodness that will transport you to a sunny strawberry field. With a terpene percentage of 7.75%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer tantalizing effects and a mouthwatering taste. And with THC levels at 77.27%, these gummies provide a potent high that will leave you feeling relaxed, euphoric, and ready to melt into the couch. Perfect for a night of unwinding and indulging in some self-care, these Melted Strawberries gummies are a treat you won't want to miss.

Melted Strawberries, also known as Melted Strawberry,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, uplifted, and happy. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Melted Strawberries, before let us know! Leave a review.

Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
