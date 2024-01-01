Get ready to sink your teeth into a summer sensation with Soiku Bano's batch of Melted Strawberries gummies. These little bites of heaven are like a symphony of flavors, combining the refreshing taste of Blue Ice with the sweet and tangy essence of Strawberry. Each gummy is a burst of fruity goodness that will transport you to a sunny strawberry field. With a terpene percentage of 7.75%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer tantalizing effects and a mouthwatering taste. And with THC levels at 77.27%, these gummies provide a potent high that will leave you feeling relaxed, euphoric, and ready to melt into the couch. Perfect for a night of unwinding and indulging in some self-care, these Melted Strawberries gummies are a treat you won't want to miss.

Show more