Enough horsing around, it's time to monkey around with Monkey Berries from Bonsai Cultivation! These gummies are like a fruit basket explosion, a berry blast of epic proportions. Unleash your inner foodie with thrilling flavors like Sangria and Sour Apple. The potent blend of Strawberries & Cream and Grease Monkey strains ensures a THC percentage of 70.03% and a CBG percentage of 2.54%. Plus, the terpene profile featuring Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene at 4.44% will have you giggling with glee all night long. Grab a tin of Monkey Berries and let these gummies swing you into a world of flavor and fun!

