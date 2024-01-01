Monkey Berries [Batch #2018] Sangria & Sour Apple Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Enough horsing around, it's time to monkey around with Monkey Berries from Bonsai Cultivation! These gummies are like a fruit basket explosion, a berry blast of epic proportions. Unleash your inner foodie with thrilling flavors like Sangria and Sour Apple. The potent blend of Strawberries & Cream and Grease Monkey strains ensures a THC percentage of 70.03% and a CBG percentage of 2.54%. Plus, the terpene profile featuring Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene at 4.44% will have you giggling with glee all night long. Grab a tin of Monkey Berries and let these gummies swing you into a world of flavor and fun!

About this strain

Monkey Berries, also known as Monkey Berry,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, uplifted, and energetic. Monkey Berries has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Monkey Berries, before let us know! Leave a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Shop products
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
Notice a problem?Report this item