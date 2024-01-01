Monkey Berries [Batch #2018] Sangria & Sour Apple Flavors | 100mg
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this strain
Monkey Berries, also known as Monkey Berry,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, uplifted, and energetic. Monkey Berries has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Monkey Berries, before let us know! Leave a review.
