Get ready to swing through the trees with a belly full of berries when you indulge in Bonsai Cultivation's Monkey Berries. These gummies, made from a mix of Strawberries & Cream and Grease Monkey strains, will have you going bananas for their fruity flavor. With flavors like Blueberry and Hula Berry, these gummies are a tropical paradise for your taste buds. And with an impressive THC content of 67.33%, you'll feel chilled and elated, while the 3.76% CBG boosts your focus and creativity. So go ahead, channel your inner monkey and enjoy the satisfying squish of these gummies as you savor the flavors of the jungle. These gummies are the perfect companion for your next adventure, whether you're swinging through the trees or just chilling at home.

Show more