Prepare to set sail on a tropical voyage with Bonsai Cultivation's Passion Fruit gummies! These are not your run-of-the-mill candies. Oh no, they're much more than that. They're a scrumptious medley of sweet and tart, just like the tropical fruit they're named after. Imagine biting into a burst of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Orange Bud strains. Exciting, right? Wait, there's more. The terpene profile of this batch, with a percentage of 4.81%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, gives it a stoney but creative high. Combined with a THC percentage of 67.58% and CBG percentage of 3.00%, these gummies have the potential to provide a relaxing and uplifting experience. So whether you're lounging on a sun-kissed beach or in your comfy living room, let Passion Fruit whisk your taste buds off to a tropical paradise.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.