Prepare to set sail on a tropical voyage with Bonsai Cultivation's Passion Fruit gummies! These are not your run-of-the-mill candies. Oh no, they're much more than that. They're a scrumptious medley of sweet and tart, just like the tropical fruit they're named after. Imagine biting into a burst of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Orange Bud strains. Exciting, right? Wait, there's more. The terpene profile of this batch, with a percentage of 4.81%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, gives it a stoney but creative high. Combined with a THC percentage of 67.58% and CBG percentage of 3.00%, these gummies have the potential to provide a relaxing and uplifting experience. So whether you're lounging on a sun-kissed beach or in your comfy living room, let Passion Fruit whisk your taste buds off to a tropical paradise.

