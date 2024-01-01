Get set for a peachy party with Malek's Premium Cannabis Peach Chutney gummies! These mouthwatering gummies are a blend of Somango, Western Winds, and Peach Pie strains, resulting in a flavor fest that'll have your taste buds dancing the tango. With a terpene percentage of 5.73%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer a taste sensation that's out of this world. The THC content is a mighty 74.19%, delivering a powerful punch, while the CBG comes in at 2.56%. And let's not overlook the 0.34% THC-V and 0.88% CBC, adding an extra sprinkle of awesomeness. So, whether you're chilling at home or out exploring, these Peach Chutney gummies will turn any day into a fiesta!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.