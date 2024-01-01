Get set for a peachy party with Malek's Premium Cannabis Peach Chutney gummies! These mouthwatering gummies are a blend of Somango, Western Winds, and Peach Pie strains, resulting in a flavor fest that'll have your taste buds dancing the tango. With a terpene percentage of 5.73%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer a taste sensation that's out of this world. The THC content is a mighty 74.19%, delivering a powerful punch, while the CBG comes in at 2.56%. And let's not overlook the 0.34% THC-V and 0.88% CBC, adding an extra sprinkle of awesomeness. So, whether you're chilling at home or out exploring, these Peach Chutney gummies will turn any day into a fiesta!

Show more