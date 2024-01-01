Indulge in the regal and luxurious experience of Soiku Bano's Sweet Purple batch, infused with the delightful flavors of Grape Punch and Tropical Punch. This enchanting blend, created from the strains Sweet Grease and Temple Purple, will transport you to a realm of purple dreams. Like the amethyst gemstone, this batch showcases a vibrant purple hue that is both captivating and alluring. With its top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, Sweet Purple offers a head-high experience perfect for deep thinkers and those seeking an evening of relaxation without feeling sleepy and unmotivated. Let this batch be your ticket to a royal purple journey through the purple clouds of your dreams.

