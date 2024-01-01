Sweet Purple [Batch #1865] Grape Punch & Tropical Punch Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 10%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Indulge in the regal and luxurious experience of Soiku Bano's Sweet Purple batch, infused with the delightful flavors of Grape Punch and Tropical Punch. This enchanting blend, created from the strains Sweet Grease and Temple Purple, will transport you to a realm of purple dreams. Like the amethyst gemstone, this batch showcases a vibrant purple hue that is both captivating and alluring. With its top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, Sweet Purple offers a head-high experience perfect for deep thinkers and those seeking an evening of relaxation without feeling sleepy and unmotivated. Let this batch be your ticket to a royal purple journey through the purple clouds of your dreams.

About this strain

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:
  • Helps with:

  • Sweet Purple effects are mostly calming.

    Sweet Purple potency is lower THC than average.

The award-winning Sweet Purple by Paradise Seeds was developed to thrive in the outdoors. Crossing a Thai strain with famous hardy Dutch genetics, Sweet Purple brings minty, floral, and herbal aromas and flavors. The high can leave you in a relaxed state perfect for enjoying music or a leisurely walk.

 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Shop products
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
Notice a problem?Report this item