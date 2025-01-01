We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dicot Farms
Superior Organically Grown Cannabis
39 products
Flower
Dawg Cookies
by Dicot Farms
4.0
(
8
)
Flower
Wifi OG
by Dicot Farms
4.7
(
6
)
Flower
Blackberry
by Dicot Farms
4.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Redhead OG Pre-Roll 1g
by Dicot Farms
THC 17.02%
CBD 0%
Flower
Trinity Blueberry x Clementine
by Dicot Farms
THC 17.1%
CBD 0%
Flower
White Widow
by Dicot Farms
THC 19.2%
CBD 0%
Flower
Northern Lights Skunk
by Dicot Farms
THC 18.8%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
AK Cookies Pre-Roll 1g
by Dicot Farms
THC 23.96%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
UK Cheese Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Dicot Farms
THC 21.8%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Raspberry Afgoo Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Dicot Farms
THC 15.3%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
UK Cheese Pre-Roll 1g
by Dicot Farms
THC 21.8%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
UK Cheese Pre-Roll 10g 10-pack
by Dicot Farms
THC 21.8%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Blackberry Pre-Rolls 10g 10-Pack
by Dicot Farms
THC 20.2%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Vietnamese Black Pre-Rolls 10g 10-Pack
by Dicot Farms
THC 22.3%
CBD 0%
Flower
Dicot Kush
by Dicot Farms
Flower
Dicot Skunk
by Dicot Farms
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Trinity Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Dicot Farms
THC 16.5%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Black Lime Pre-Roll 10g 10-Pack
by Dicot Farms
THC 16.1%
CBD 0%
Flower
Platinum Kush
by Dicot Farms
Flower
Purple Trainwreck
by Dicot Farms
THC 15.3%
CBD 0%
Flower
Redwood OG
by Dicot Farms
THC 16.5%
CBD 0%
Flower
DC6
by Dicot Farms
THC 18.2%
CBD 0%
Shake
White Widow Shake
by Dicot Farms
THC 19.2%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
White Widow Pre-Roll 1g
by Dicot Farms
THC 19.23%
CBD 0%
