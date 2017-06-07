Dicot Farms
Dicot Kush
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
Dicot Kush provides a feeling of serenity and calm. Best for nighttime use, this piney-floral Indica has sedative, tingly body effects. Don’t expect to get much done after using this Dicot Kush.
Redwood Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
148 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
